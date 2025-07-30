MP HC upholds life sentence for ex-professor in husband’s murder; who initially defended herself in court

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld the life imprisonment of a former chemistry professor for the murder of her doctor husband by electrocution in Chhatarpur district of the state in 2021.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Devnarayan Mishra on Tuesday upheld the life imprisonment of Mamta Pathak.

Sixty-five-year-old Dr Neeraj Pathak, posted in Chhatarpur District Hospital, died on April 29, 2021 at his house in Loknathpuram Colony with electricity burn marks detected at multiple places on the body.

The HC said the entire chain of circumstances indicates that the wife first made the husband unconscious by giving him sedatives and later killed him by electrocution.

The division bench, while cancelling the temporary suspension given on the sentence earlier, directed the accused to immediately surrender in the trial court to serve the remaining period of imprisonment.

In April this year, the high court had reserved its decision after hearing the arguments of all the parties.

At the time of the incident, his wife Mamta Pathak was also there She had come to live with him only 10 months prior to his death, the prosecution said.

According to the HC, no other person came from outside on the day of the incident, the prosecution said.

The relationship between the couple was strained as she would often argue about her husband's affair with some woman.

Before 12 noon on the day of the incident, Dr Neeraj called one of his relatives and told that his wife was torturing him, not giving him food and kept him locked inside the bathroom.

He also talked about the head injury.

After this, the relative contacted the police and the doctor was taken out of the bathroom.

The relative gave the recording of this conversation to the police and also recorded a statement in the court.

A court in Chhatarpur convicted Mamta Pathak on the basis of the circumstantial evidence and sentenced her to life imprisonment.

But she filed an appeal in the high court against the verdict.