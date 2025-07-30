Parliament monsoon session LIVE | Amit Shah speaks in RS on Op Sindoor amid Opposition calls for PM's reply

As the special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor entered its third day in Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lead the government’s reply in Parliament on the Operation Sindoor debate.
Earlier in the day, Opposition parties protested in the Parliament House complex for the seventh consecutive day against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.
On Day 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Pahalgam strike the “height of cruelty” and declared that terrorism and its perpetrators “won’t be spared”.
Modi’s remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned why Operation Sindoor lasted only 22 minutes and challenged the PM to publicly call Donald Trump a liar over his repeated claims of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were behind the Pahalgam attack.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the ceasefire with Pakistan and PM’s silence on Trump’s truce claims. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the government over intel lapse and lack of security at attack site.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Prime Minister for not addressing the House amid the ongoing discussion.
"There was a demand from the Opposition that the PM should come to the House and give a reply. If the PM doesn't come to the House despite being present in Parliament premises, then it is an insult to the House," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed the House that the Prime Minister was present in his office while Opposition members continued to demand his response.
India does not have adequate war resources to destroy Pakistan, which receives support from China with advanced technology and aircraft, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Wednesday.
Speaking during a special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' in the Upper House, Sibal criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not inviting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to a security assessment meeting held on April 8 in the Union Territory.
A fortnight later, the Pahalgam terror attack occurred, killing 26 civilians.
Sibal argued that the Centre would have gained better understanding of ground realities by consulting a local leader representing the people.
Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution approving extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13, with the government asserting that peace is prevailing in the northeastern state.
What can be a bigger proof of peace returning there than the fact that since President's Rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality with no casualties in the last four months, Minister of State Nityanand Rai said.
It is important to have President's Rule in Manipur for ensuring that peace is established, he said.
"I want to say that there is peace prevailing there. The law and order situation is also under control. Full efforts are being made to remove differences between the two ethnic communities through dialogue to establish permanent peace," he said.'
Rai had moved the statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in the state for discussion in Lok Sabha.
Speaker Om Birla said President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the House had approved it on April 2.
The approval of the President's Rule by Parliament is valid for six months.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for half an hour on Wednesday after treasury and opposition benches sparred over the situation in Manipur as the House discussed a statutory resolution seeking extension of the President's rule in the state.
Kumari Selja, who was chairing the proceedings, tried to pacify the members but had to adjourn the House till 5:30 PM amid continuous sloganeering from both sides.
The House was discussing a resolution moved by the government seeking the Lok Sabha's nod to extend President's rule in the Northeastern state for another six months.
TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking in Bengali when one of her remarks was opposed by the treasury benches, leading to a war of words.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan questioned the logic behind naming the retaliatory military operation on Pakistan as 'Operation Sindoor' as the sindoor was "wiped off" the foreheads of women who lost their partners in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.
"... Why did they name the operation as 'Sindoor'? 'Sindoor to ujad gaya logon ka'. They were killed and their wives were left behind," she asked.
"We want our PM to come forward and say that Donald Trump is saying rubbish, and we condemn it. And we will support the government," said CPI(M) MP Dr John Brittas in Rajya Sabha
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury questioned the Prime Minister’s priorities following the Pahalgam terror attack.
The PM recently visited eight different nations, but he did not get the time to go and meet victims of the Pahalgam terror attack," she said.
Nadda highlighted the impact of Article 370 abrogation on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
"After abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, stone pelting incidents reduced to zero from over 2000 between 2010–2014. In the last three years, the Kashmir Valley has not been closed even for a day," he said.
He added that local terrorism has ended and only foreign terrorists remain.
"The average life of a terrorist is only 7 days now," he said adding that this is the result of the government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.
JP Nadda highlighted the 2016 Uri surgical strikes as a turning point in India's national security approach.
"It was the first time after 1947 that the Indian PM came on record and said that the perpetrators of the (Uri) attack will not be spared. And within 3 days, surgical strikes were conducted and terror launching pads were destroyed," he said.
He added, "This is the changing India... See the political will in comparison to those who said that we will see what to do."
Nadda criticised past leadership for their stance on national security and border development.
"A former defence minister had said, 'India has a policy that the best defence is to not develop the borders. Undeveloped border is safer than developed border'... A former Home Minister had said, 'Mujhe Kashmir jaane mein darr lagta hai'," he said.
He added that the country had lived in darkness then, and from 2014 to 2025, terror attacks had stopped across India except in Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda slammed the previous UPA government over 2005–06 blasts.
"The then government took no action in 2005 Delhi Serial bomb blasts, 2006 Varanasi terror attack, 2006 Mumbai local trains bomb blasts. Shows the insensitivity of then government," he said.
He added that terror and trade and tourism continued between India and Pakistan then.
Nadda also criticised the then Congress-led government over its response to the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts.
"We need to understand the limits of their appeasement that after 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts by Indian Mujahideen, India and Pakistan agreed on a specific confidence-building measures... Woh hume goliyoon se bhunte rahe aur hum unko biryani khilane chale," he said.
He added that the government even permitted a triple-entry pass to cross the LoC.
"We had the same police, Army, but there was no political will. At the 2009 SCO Summit, there was no mention of such a big terror attack in 2008," he said.
SP members in the Lower House accused the Uttar Pradesh government of depriving Dalits and poor children of the right to education by closing and merging state-run schools and instead focusing on opening liquor shops in every village.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Dharmendra Yadav alleged there is autocracy in the state at a time when the entire country is celebrating 75th years of Independence.
"Even though we have Right to Education law, in Uttar Pradesh 1.26 lakh schools are being closed down while 5,000 are getting merged. Recruitment of more than 2 lakh teachers too have been stalled," Yadav said.
"Pahalgam attackers eliminated right before Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor an 'astonishing coincidence'," says TMC MP Dola Sen in Rajya Sabha.
VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: "Pahalgam attackers eliminated right before Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor an 'astonishing coincidence'," says TMC MP Dola Sen in Rajya Sabha.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2025
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged the Centre to waive loans for the flood and landslide victims from her parliamentary constituency of Wayanad, during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.
She lamented the "lack" of central assistance in helping the affected people rebuild their lives.
EAM S Jaishankar, while talking about India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, said, "We have responded to the Pakistan attack, and we will keep responding whenever it attacks. We gave a message that India is not open to mediation, we will not accept nuclear blackmail"
The EAM also spoke about the efforts of the Modi government to make terrorism as a global agenda.
"Indian diplomacy has successfully got TRF declared as terror outfit by the US. We were able to get UN recognition that The Resistance Front (TRF) is proxy of Pakistan-based LeT. We exerted huge pressure on Pakistan through Financial Action Task Force (FATF) process," he said.
Jaishankar talked about the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.
"India has faced cross-border terrorism since 1947. The Modi government has corrected wrongs of Nehru's policies by suspending Indus water treaty with Pakistan. The treaty with Pakistan signed by then Prime Minister was not to buy peace, but for appeasement," the EAM said.
"Pahalgam terror attack was absolutely unacceptable. There had to be accountability and justice," he further noted.
#WATCH | Delhi | On Indus Water Treaty, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "... The Indus Water Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably gives up its support of terrorism... Blood and water will not flow together..." pic.twitter.com/XtSAcDlw8d— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leads the government’s reply in Parliament on the Operation Sindoor debate.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose said on Wednesday, that the party will raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise going on in Bihar strongly in the House.
"Opposition parties have participated honestly in the debate on Pahalgam attack. The most important issue today is SIR. We have been giving notices continuously, but it is not being accepted," Ghose told PTI.
"We have seen lakhs of voters have been removed from the voters' list in Bihar. We want a discussion on this. Is citizens' right to vote being snatched? Is the BJP using the EC to push its own agenda?" she asked.
Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.
There was a huge banner in front of them which read 'SIR- Loktantra Pe Vaar' as they lined up on and near the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the seventh consecutive day.
With 'Stop SIR' placards in hand, several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, RJD and Left parties, participated in the protest and raised slogans.
#WATCH | Delhi | INDIA Bloc MPs protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the "arrest of labourers in BJP-ruled states" pic.twitter.com/mv7XsV8Y8y— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2025