Parliament monsoon session LIVE | Blood and water will not flow together: Jaishankar on suspension of Indus Waters Treaty

As the special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor entered its third day in Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lead the government’s reply in Parliament on the Operation Sindoor debate.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties protested in the Parliament House complex for the seventh consecutive day against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

On Day 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Pahalgam strike the “height of cruelty” and declared that terrorism and its perpetrators “won’t be spared”.

Modi’s remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned why Operation Sindoor lasted only 22 minutes and challenged the PM to publicly call Donald Trump a liar over his repeated claims of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were behind the Pahalgam attack.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the ceasefire with Pakistan and PM’s silence on Trump’s truce claims. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the government over intel lapse and lack of security at attack site.