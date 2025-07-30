Parliament monsoon session LIVE | Blood and water will not flow together: Jaishankar on suspension of Indus Waters Treaty

Nation

TMC's Sagarika Ghose said that the party will raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise going on in Bihar strongly in the House.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
As the special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor entered its third day in Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lead the government’s reply in Parliament on the Operation Sindoor debate.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties protested in the Parliament House complex for the seventh consecutive day against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

On Day 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Pahalgam strike the “height of cruelty” and declared that terrorism and its perpetrators “won’t be spared”.

Modi’s remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned why Operation Sindoor lasted only 22 minutes and challenged the PM to publicly call Donald Trump a liar over his repeated claims of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were behind the Pahalgam attack.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the ceasefire with Pakistan and PM’s silence on Trump’s truce claims. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the government over intel lapse and lack of security at attack site.

Govt taking steps to curb cyber frauds: Scindia .

Priyanka Gandhi urges Centre to waive loans of Wayanad flood victims

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged the Centre to waive loans for the flood and landslide victims from her parliamentary constituency of Wayanad, during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

She lamented the "lack" of central assistance in helping the affected people rebuild their lives.

India gave fitting and appropriate response: Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar, while talking about India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, said, "We have responded to the Pakistan attack, and we will keep responding whenever it attacks. We gave a message that India is not open to mediation, we will not accept nuclear blackmail"

The EAM also spoke about the efforts of the Modi government to make terrorism as a global agenda.

"Indian diplomacy has successfully got TRF declared as terror outfit by the US. We were able to get UN recognition that The Resistance Front (TRF) is proxy of Pakistan-based LeT. We exerted huge pressure on Pakistan through Financial Action Task Force (FATF) process," he said.

Blood and water will not flow together: Jaishankar

Jaishankar talked about the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

"India has faced cross-border terrorism since 1947. The Modi government has corrected wrongs of Nehru's policies by suspending Indus water treaty with Pakistan. The treaty with Pakistan signed by then Prime Minister was not to buy peace, but for appeasement," the EAM said.

"Pahalgam terror attack was absolutely unacceptable. There had to be accountability and justice," he further noted.

Operation Sindoor debate resumes in Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leads the government’s reply in Parliament on the Operation Sindoor debate.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm following protests by the members of the opposition parties over the SIR in Bihar

TMC demands discussion on SIR in Parliament

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose said on Wednesday, that the party will raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise going on in Bihar strongly in the House.

"Opposition parties have participated honestly in the debate on Pahalgam attack. The most important issue today is SIR. We have been giving notices continuously, but it is not being accepted," Ghose told PTI.

"We have seen lakhs of voters have been removed from the voters' list in Bihar. We want a discussion on this. Is citizens' right to vote being snatched? Is the BJP using the EC to push its own agenda?" she asked.

INDIA Bloc MPs protest in Parliament complex against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

There was a huge banner in front of them which read 'SIR- Loktantra Pe Vaar' as they lined up on and near the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the seventh consecutive day.

With 'Stop SIR' placards in hand, several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, RJD and Left parties, participated in the protest and raised slogans.

