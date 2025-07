NEW DELHI: The Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police has arrested Tamil film actor S Srinivasan who is also known as Powerstar for allegedly duping a company of Rs 5 crore on the pretext of arranging Rs 1,000 crore loan, officials said on Wednesday.

In December 2010, the complainant company M/s Blue Coast Infrastructure Development Ltd. was approached by Henry Lalremsanga, Deepak Banga, Anil Varshney, and Ramanuja Muvvala, who presented themselves as experienced consultants capable of arranging a loan of Rs 1,000 crore for hotel and corporate investment purposes.

They assured that in case of failure, they would refund any upfront amount paid within 30 days. The consultants then introduced the complainant to Srinivasan, who claimed to be the proprietor of M/s Baba Trading Company and a long-time lender capable of arranging the loan.

Director Pa Ranjith gets anticipatory bail

The Keezhvelur District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court granted an anticipatory bail to film director Pa Ranjith on Wednesday. The case pertains to the death of a 52-year-old stunt coordinator S Mohanraj, during the shooting of an action sequence.

The accident occurred on July 13 during the filming of the movie ‘Vettuvam’ near Alangadu area, close to Keezhaiyur in the district. During the shooting of a car chase sequence, the stunt coordinator, Mohanraj, lost his life. Keezhaiyur police registered a case against four individuals. ENS