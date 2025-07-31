Engineer’s death note prompts Assam cabinet to transfer case to CBI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Thursday decided to transfer the suspected death by suicide of a 26-year-old assistant engineer of the Public Works Department to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following the contents of a note she allegedly left behind.

The state cabinet took the decision during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Earlier, the state government had formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

Joshita Das was found dead at her rented accommodation in western Assam’s Bongaigaon district on July 22. She allegedly died by suicide under intense pressure from two of her seniors to manipulate the estimates of a project and clear pending bills before the completion of the work.

Joshita had allegedly left behind a note, narrating her ordeal and naming an engineer and a sub-divisional officer. The police arrested the duo along with another person. Details about the third individual were not known.