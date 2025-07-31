Fraudsters posing as SC officials allegedly target Ahmedabad crash victim’s family for compensation scam

JAIPUR: In a chilling case of post-tragedy exploitation, fraudsters posing as government and legal representatives allegedly attempted to deceive and intimidate the family of a deceased victim of the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.

The family, residing in Rundeda village of Vallabhnagar tehsil, was approached with a false promise of ₹8 to ₹10 crore in compensation in exchange for confidential documents and signatures.

According to the police complaint filed by Deepak Menaria, son of the deceased Vardichand Menaria, the fraudsters first made contact via a mobile call on the night of 17 July. The caller, identifying himself as Bhupendra, claimed to be part of a central government verification team and requested personal documents including a copy of the deceased’s passport and flight ticket. He assured Deepak that filing a legal case against Boeing could result in a massive compensation payout.

The very next evening, on 18 July, a man and a woman arrived at the complainant’s house in a white Ertiga car (registration number GJ 06 DX 8772). Without prior notice or formal introduction, they entered the house and began speaking directly to the victim's mother in a confusing and persuasive tone. Alarmed, she called Deepak, who rushed home to find the duo claiming to be from the Supreme Court in Delhi.

They allegedly insisted that the family sign and provide thumb impressions on some documents, which they claimed were needed to initiate a lawsuit against Boeing in the United States. However, when Deepak stated that he intended to file the case independently — including Boeing, Air India, the Government of India, and the Airport Authority — the duo allegedly became aggressive, trying to coerce him into signing.