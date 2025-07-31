PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi on August 2

NEW DELHI: Without taking a break even on an off day amid the hectic ongoing Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on 2 August to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a host of development projects worth a total of Rs 2,200 crore.
On the sidelines of the main function, PM Modi will also address a public gathering, where he is expected to highlight his government’s achievements and policies.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday, the projects span a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development, and cultural heritage. All of these initiatives aim to achieve “holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity, and enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.”
In an effort to improve road connectivity in the city, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several significant infrastructure projects. “The PM will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi–Bhadohi road and Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar road; and Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai–Adalpura Road,” the PMO said, adding that the PM will also lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors.
The PMO added, “Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over ₹880 crore.”
In a major boost to tourism, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya in Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund.
He will also lay the foundation stone for restoration work at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon — the birthplace of several freedom fighters — and City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones. Other key initiatives include the redevelopment of Munshi Premchand’s ancestral house in Lamahi and its upgradation as a museum.
The programme also features the laying of the foundation stone for the development of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur, and the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks.
To protect culturally significant water bodies, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for water purification and maintenance works at various kunds, including Ramkund, Mandakini, Shankuldhara, and others. This will be accompanied by the installation of four floating pujan platforms. To ensure potable water access in rural areas, PM Modi will inaugurate 47 Rural Drinking Water Schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
One of the key announcements during the visit will be the inauguration of the upgradation of 53 school buildings within the city limits. “He will also lay the foundation stone for several educational projects, including the construction of a new district library and rejuvenation of Government High Schools at Jakhini, Lalpur among others,” the PMO stated.
In a major push for healthcare infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate advanced medical equipment installations, including robotic surgery and CT scan facilities, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. He will also lay the foundation stone of a Homoeopathic College and Hospital. Additionally, he will inaugurate an Animal Birth Control Centre and an associated Dog Care Centre.
To promote sports, PM Modi will inaugurate a synthetic hockey turf at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium. For enhancing law enforcement facilities, he will inaugurate a 300-capacity Multipurpose Hall at Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) Ramnagar and lay the foundation stone for Quick Response Team (QRT) Barracks.
In a landmark step for farmer welfare, the Prime Minister will release the 20th instalment of PM-KISAN, with over ₹20,500 crore to be transferred directly to the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country. This will push the total disbursement under the scheme beyond ₹3.90 lakh crore.
The PMO further stated that the Prime Minister will inaugurate a registration portal for various events and competitions under the Kashi Sansad Pratiyogita, including Sketching, Painting, Photography, Khel-Kood Pratiyogita, Gyan Pratiyogita, and the Rojgar Mela.
To support differently-abled individuals and the elderly, the Prime Minister will distribute more than 7,400 assistive aids to various Divyangjan and elderly beneficiaries.