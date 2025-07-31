PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi on August 2

NEW DELHI: Without taking a break even on an off day amid the hectic ongoing Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on 2 August to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a host of development projects worth a total of Rs 2,200 crore.

On the sidelines of the main function, PM Modi will also address a public gathering, where he is expected to highlight his government’s achievements and policies.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday, the projects span a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development, and cultural heritage. All of these initiatives aim to achieve “holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity, and enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.”

In an effort to improve road connectivity in the city, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several significant infrastructure projects. “The PM will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi–Bhadohi road and Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar road; and Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai–Adalpura Road,” the PMO said, adding that the PM will also lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors.

The PMO added, “Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over ₹880 crore.”