Cricketer Rinku Singh to be engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on June 8

LUCKNOW: Cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj from Machhlishahr are set to get engaged in Lucknow on June 8. The couple will tie the knot in Varanasi on November 18, this year.

Priya Saroj’s father and SP MP Tufani Saroj confirmed the dates on June 1. Priya is among the youngest Parliamentarians hailing from Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi.

She is continuing her father's legacy with her career in politics. Priya’s father Tufani Saroj, who has been a three-time MP, is currently representing Kerakat assembly segment in UP Vidhan Sabha.

Priya began her political career by defeating BJP veteran BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes in 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Machhlishahr.

She is a lawyer and graduated from Amity University, Noida. With her law degree, Priya Saroj went on to practice at the Supreme Court of India.

She completed her early education at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi.

On the other hand, coming from a humble background, Rinku Singh is an Indian cricketer. Hailing from Aligarh, in western UP, Singh is a key player for the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rinku Singh rose to fame after hitting five sixes in the last over of an IPL match in 2023. He has also been a part of the National T-20 and One-day teams.

Once he assisted his father in LPG cylinder distribution, now he owns property worth crores.

In 2025 IPL mega auction, Kolkata Knight Riders had retained him at a cost of Rs 13 crore. Initially, Rinku Singh was bought by King Eleven Punjab at Rs 10 lakh in 2017, however, he did not get a chance to play in that tournament.

In 2018, he was bought by KKR for Rs 80 lakh.

As per reports, Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh met through a mutual connection. As per Priya’s father, Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now.

They both liked each other and wanted families' consent to fortify their relationship.

“Both families have agreed to their marriage," Tufani Saroj said.

As per sources, cricketing stars including Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Abhishek Nayar and Gautam Gambhir have been invited to the upcoming engagement ceremony in Lucknow on June 8.