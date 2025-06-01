Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to elaborate on AI initiatives taken in Indian Parliament at BRICS Summit in Brazil

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will present the country’s views over reforms on multi-lateral peace and security architecture at the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brazil.

He embarked on a visit to Brazil on June 1 to participate in the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, starting from June 3 to 5 at Brasilia. He is leading the Indian parliamentary delegation.

The Forum will be attended by presiding officers of parliaments of BRICS members and invited nations and deliberating upon this year’s theme “The Role of BRICS Parliaments in Building a more inclusive and sustainable, Global Governance”.

According to an official statement, the LS speaker will address the Forum on 'Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence' and ‘BRICS Parliaments United for the Reforms of Multilateral Pace and Security Architecture'.

The delegation, led by the LS speaker, will highlight Parliament of India’s AI-related digital initiatives, including Sansad Bhashini, during the meetings.

The Sansad-Bhashini is an AI-enabled initiative taken to revolutionise parliamentary documents and accessibility through AI and real-time translations in the Indian Parliament. It is enabling the MPs, researchers and academia to access vast archives of Parliamentary debates and records in multiple languages.

The LS speaker will also dwell upon it at the summit which is envisioned to provide comprehensive In-House AI solutions for multilingual support and streamlined processes in parliamentary operations.

The delegation comprises of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Surendra Singh Nagar,(MP,RS), Vijay Baghel (LS MP), Vivek Thakur (MP LS), Dr Shabari Byreddy ( LS, MP), Utpal Kumar Singh( Secretary, General LS) and PC Mody ( Secretary General Rajya Sabha).

The delegations will also participate in the proceedings during the Plenary sessions on the sub-themes like BRICS Parliamentary Action in Search of New Paths for Economic Development, Towards Stronger and More Durable BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for Global Health and BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue on Climate and Sustainability.

A joint statement will be adopted at the end of the Summit, and the LS speaker will also hold bilateral meetings with Presiding officers of participating Parliaments on the sidelines of the Forum.

Notably, the BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Iran.

Presiding officers from Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan have been invited to participate in the forum meetings along with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Tulia Ackson.