Former DSP Bhola, convicted in Rs 700 crore drug racket case, out on bail after 12 years

CHANDIGARH: Former Deputy Superintendent of Punjab Police and Arjuna Award-winning wrestler Jagdish Bhola, an alleged kingpin of a synthetic narcotics racket worth Rs 700 crore, walked out of Bathinda Central Jail on June 1 after nearly 12 years of incarceration.

He was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 21.

Hailing from Raike Kalan village in Bathinda, Bhola had been convicted in one of the largest drug trafficking cases in the history of the State, which involved a Rs 700 crore synthetic narcotics racket.

He has been convicted in two cases, while a few more criminal cases were pending against him. In 2019, a special CBI court sentenced Bhola to 24 years in prison.

Last year, he received an additional 10-year sentence following a conviction for money laundering.

Confirming that Bhola has been released, Bathinda Central Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Sidhu said that it took place in the evening of Sunday after all formalities were completed.