Three dead, six security personnel missing as landslide hits military camp in Sikkim

KOLKATA: At least three persons died and six security personnel went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim, a defence official said on Monday.

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area, he said.

Three bodies have been recovered, while four individuals were rescued with minor injuries, the defence official said in a statement.

"Rescue teams are working round the clock under challenging conditions to locate the six missing personnel," he said.

Sikkim has been battered by heavy rain in the last few days.