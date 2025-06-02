Nation

Three dead, six security personnel missing as landslide hits military camp in Sikkim

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.
Three bodies have been recovered, while four individuals were rescued with minor injuries, the defence official said in a statement.
Three bodies have been recovered, while four individuals were rescued with minor injuries, the defence official said in a statement.Photo | PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KOLKATA: At least three persons died and six security personnel went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim, a defence official said on Monday.

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area, he said.

Three bodies have been recovered, while four individuals were rescued with minor injuries, the defence official said in a statement.

"Rescue teams are working round the clock under challenging conditions to locate the six missing personnel," he said.

Sikkim has been battered by heavy rain in the last few days.

Three bodies have been recovered, while four individuals were rescued with minor injuries, the defence official said in a statement.
Assam flood situation remains critical; Met Department predicts more rain
landslide
Sikkim rains
Sikkim military camp

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com