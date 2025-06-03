Uttarakhand holds teachers accountable for students’ poor exam results

DEHRADUN: In a major policy shift, the Uttarakhand higher education department has introduced a new directive linking the academic performance of students directly to the evaluation of their teachers and principals.

Under this new measure, teachers and principals of schools where students perform poorly in board examinations will receive “adverse entries” in their service records — a move that could significantly affect their professional growth and promotions.

“This bold initiative is designed to ensure that educators are deeply invested in the success of every student,” said Dr Mukul Kumar Sati, Director of Secondary Education.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sati said the step marks a “significant shift” in the state’s education system, placing shared responsibility at the core of academic outcomes.

According to Dr Sati, the directive has already been sent to all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) across the state. He added that the Uttarakhand Board exam results declared on April 19 would serve as a benchmark for implementing the policy. This year, the High School pass percentage stood at 90.77%, while Intermediate results were recorded at 83.23%.

“The policy’s impact on past results is still being assessed. However, the focus is firmly on future performance, which will now be closely watched and strictly evaluated,” Dr Sati said.

The directive mandates that CEOs collect data from principals of underperforming schools in their districts and initiate disciplinary measures against staff members deemed responsible for poor results.

However, the move has sparked backlash from the teaching community. The State Teachers’ Association has strongly opposed the decision, terming it “harassment”. Ram Singh Chauhan, regional president of the association, said, “There is a persistent shortage of teachers in schools. If examination results are poor, teachers alone cannot be held responsible.”