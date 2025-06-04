Guwahati Diary | Gogoi named state Congress chief, thanks CM Sarma

When Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi took charge as the Assam Congress president on Tuesday, he couldn’t help but take a not-so-subtle dig at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been lobbing one attack after another at him. Gogoi quipped, “Had the Chief Minister not been so busy with me in the last two to three years, my party would not have entrusted me with this responsibility.” His appointment as the party’s state unit chief comes in the backdrop of serious allegations made by Sarma that Gogoi’s British wife is linked with Pakistan spy agency ISI.

Bengal man booked for denigrating Hindu deity

The Assam police have registered a case against a man from Kolkata, Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi, for his alleged disparaging remarks about Goddess Kamakhya. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a serious view of the matter and wrote on X, “Reference to unacceptable comments made by an individual against Devi Maa Kamakhya, a case has been registered by @assampolice and we will seek West Bengal Govt’s cooperation in bringing the individual to Assam to face the law.” Sarma said the Assam government would request the West Bengal government to hand the accused over to Assam police.

Health visitor from state gets Nightingale Award

Binapani Deka, a lady health visitor from Assam’s Nalbari, has brought laurels to the state by winning a National Florence Nightingale Award, an honour instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that recognises the dedication, compassion and resilience that define the nursing profession. She was presented the award by President Droupadi Murmu at a recent ceremony. CM Sarma described it as a proud moment for Assam. This year, 15 nurses from various regions and healthcare settings were feted for their exemplary service in strengthening public health delivery and commitment to community welfare.

