Incessant rain continues to batter Arunachal, flood situation grim with 3,000 affected

ITANAGAR: The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh remained grim on Wednesday with incessant rain causing fresh landslides and inundation across the state and affecting over 3,000 people in 23 districts, officials said.

At least 12 people have lost their lives due to landslides and floods triggered by monsoon rain this year, while search operations are underway for two missing persons, a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Fresh landslides were reported in Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts and along the Likabali-Aalo highway near Magi and Siji, disrupting vehicular movement, the report said, adding that several major rivers in the state are in spate.

Of the fatalities due to landslides and flood-related incidents, seven were reported from East Kameng, two from Lower Subansiri and one each from Longding, Lohit, and Anjaw districts.

Nine of the deceased lost their lives due to landslides, one in a flood-related incident, another due to a wall collapse, and a person was killed in May after a tree fell on him during inclement weather conditions in Longding district, the officials said.

Four others were also injured during the natural calamities, he said.