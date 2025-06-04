India recorded over 3.2 crore disaster displacements in a decade: IDMC

NEW DELHI: IDMC India recorded 32.3 million (3.23 crore) internal displacements due to disasters, such as floods and storms, between 2015 and 2024, the third highest in the world after China and the Philippines, according to a new report.

The report by the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said disasters triggered 264.8 million internal displacements or forced movements across 210 countries and territories during this period.

East and South Asia were the most affected regions.

"At the country level, Bangladesh, China, India, the Philippines and the US recorded the highest figures over the past decade," the report said.

China recorded 46.9 million internal displacements and the Philippines 46.1 million.

The report said that nearly 90 per cent of global disaster displacements were the result of floods and storms.

"Storms triggered most of the world's disaster displacements between 2015 and 2024, accounting for 120.9 million movements," it said.

Floods triggered 114.8 million displacements during the same period.

Cyclones, including Amphan in 2020, accounted for about 92 per cent of all storm displacements globally.

The report said disasters have triggered an increasing number of internal displacements since 2015, the result in part of more frequent and intense hazards but also improved data at the national level and better monitoring capacity at the global level.

In 2024 alone, 45.8 million internal displacements were recorded, the highest on record and far above the decadal average of 26.5 million.