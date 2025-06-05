‘BJP has capable leaders to handle any responsibility’

NEW DELHI: The BJP has enough “capable leaders” in Bihar to “handle any responsibility”, asserted state party president Dilip Jaiswal, expressing confidence that seat-sharing among NDA constituents for the forthcoming Assembly will not spark internal discontent and that Nitish Kumar’s NDA leadership “remains unchanged”.

In an exclusive interview, Jaiswal stated, “The NDA is fully united and geared up for a record-breaking performance in the upcoming assembly elections. The strength of the organisation is the identity of the BJP.”

Confident that the NDA’s organisational strength reaches the grassroots, Jaiswal predicted it would put up its best-ever electoral performance in Bihar this time. “The NDA is poised to win over 200 seats. We are working on every constituency in mission mode.”

Dismissing rumours about internal disagreements among NDA allies over seat-sharing, Jaaiswal said, “This is an old trick of the Opposition to spread rumours and create confusion. NDA allies share mutual respect and maintain a tradition of dialogue and coordination. Seat-sharing discussions will happen at the appropriate time, and a dignified, consensus-based solution will emerge. We commit, not conflict.” PM Modi’s “visionary leadership” and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “effective governance” have generated new enthusiasm in the state as elections near, he said.