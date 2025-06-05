‘BJP has capable leaders to handle any responsibility’

NEW DELHI: The BJP has enough “capable leaders” in Bihar to “handle any responsibility”, asserted state party president Dilip Jaiswal, expressing confidence that seat-sharing among NDA constituents for the forthcoming Assembly will not spark internal discontent and that Nitish Kumar’s NDA leadership “remains unchanged”.
In an exclusive interview, Jaiswal stated, “The NDA is fully united and geared up for a record-breaking performance in the upcoming assembly elections. The strength of the organisation is the identity of the BJP.”
Confident that the NDA’s organisational strength reaches the grassroots, Jaiswal predicted it would put up its best-ever electoral performance in Bihar this time. “The NDA is poised to win over 200 seats. We are working on every constituency in mission mode.”
Dismissing rumours about internal disagreements among NDA allies over seat-sharing, Jaaiswal said, “This is an old trick of the Opposition to spread rumours and create confusion. NDA allies share mutual respect and maintain a tradition of dialogue and coordination. Seat-sharing discussions will happen at the appropriate time, and a dignified, consensus-based solution will emerge. We commit, not conflict.” PM Modi’s “visionary leadership” and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “effective governance” have generated new enthusiasm in the state as elections near, he said.
Jaiswal ridiculed the RJD’s claim that the BJP would not accept Nitish Kumar as the face to lead NDA into the polls. “This is a figment of the Opposition’s imagination. Nitish is our senior and experienced leader. He is currently leading the NDA government in Bihar and will continue to do so. The leadership of NDA in Bihar is with Nitish Kumar, and that remains unchanged.”
He was categorical when asked who between Modi and Nitish Kumar would be the face of the Bihar elections: “Across the country, people repose their trust in the leadership of Narendra Modi. He is our greatest inspiration. At the state level, Nitish Kumar remains the unanimously accepted leader of the NDA. We believe in collective leadership, and this model has brought stability and progress to Bihar.”
Jaiswal highlighted that the BJP is cadre-based and driven by an organisational structure. “We (the BJP) prioritise performance over personality. We have hundreds of capable leaders who can handle any responsibility,” he remarked, responding to a question about leadership within the state unit.
Elaborating on the NDA’s electoral planks, Jaiswal said, “Development, development, and development—along with social justice—will be the core agendas. Prime Minister Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” continues to inspire us. We are working on a clear roadmap to make Bihar self-reliant and prosperous. The NDA government in Bihar is continuously working to uplift every section, which is evident. Thus, NDA will get continued support in building a developed Bihar.”