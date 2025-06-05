Lucknow Diary | Rajbhar adamant to field candidate on Mau Sadar

With disqualification of MLA Abbas Ansari from UP assembly following his conviction in a hate speech case leading to two-year jail term, his vacated Mau Sadar seat could be a potential bone of contention between the ruling BJP and ally OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). Rajbhar is insisting to field his candidate from the seat. In fact, the seat rightfully belongs to SBSP as Ansari, though a sympathiser of SP, had contested on the symbol of SBSP which was in alliance with SP in 2022 Assembly elections. Post polls, Rajbhar parted ways from Akhilesh and joined NDA, becoming a minister in Yogi cabinet.

Pitched battle between revenue officers

Six days after allegedly assaulting a junior officer inside income tax office in Lucknow, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Yogendra Kumar Mishra was suspended on Wednesday. The order said a criminal case is under investigation against Mishra, a 2014-batch IRS officer, currently posted in Kashipur, Uttarakhand. Pending inquiry, his headquarters has been shifted to Kolkata. Mishra has been directed not to leave headquarters without prior permission. The move comes in the wake of allegations levelled against him by Gaurav Garg, a 2016-batch IRS officer posted in Lucknow. Garg had filed an FIR accusing Mishra of launching a violent, premeditated attack on him.

District judge issues memo over ‘stale’ snack

Apparently, a trivial request of tea and biscuits by an Additional District Judge in an eastern UP district court drove her to issue a written memo to the attendant. The memo, needless to say, went viral. The ADJ was hosting a colleague in her chamber during lunch break and requested two cups of tea and biscuits. The attendant returned with two steaming cups, but no biscuits. The judge once asked again for the biscuits. The attendant nodded and disappeared, only to return with a small plate of ‘dalmoth’ (a snack). But there was a problem: the dalmoth was stale. As per the memo issued to the attendant, it was old, stale, and carried a foul smell.

Namita Bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

