Gujarat Congress General Secretary Rajesh Soni arrested over controversial social media posts on Operation Sindoor

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress Committee General Secretary Rajesh Soni was arrested by the Gandhinagar Cyber Crime Branch following a complaint over his controversial social media posts on Operation Sindoor, triggering a political storm across the State.

According to the Cyber Crime Sub-Inspector’s complaint, Soni shared videos and images on his Facebook page related to Operation Sindoor, the Rafale deal, and other sensitive matters.

The posts were allegedly aimed at undermining the morale of the Indian Army, casting doubt on duties, eroding public trust in the armed forces, and raising alarm over national security on social media platforms.

An FIR has been registered against Soni for posting objectionable content, including a statement that read, “Take special note that the soldiers will not get credit. The cost of flying Rafale in Operation Sindoor will now be doubled and spent on their photos and publicity in the future.”

Alongside, a video and image were shared with captions stating, “22-year-old Agniveer Naujwan should retire or go home, but a 73-year-old is demanding another opportunity.”

The FIR also states, “These posts dampen the Indian Army’s enthusiasm, sow doubt about their duty, and diminish public trust. Despite clear knowledge that the government has not surrendered and that these claims were false, the accused knowingly spread rumours that incite hatred, tarnish India’s image internationally, and lower the army’s morale.”

The arrest sparked immediate political backlash, with Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil condemning the move as a blatant attempt to silence dissent.

“Last night, just like a terrorist, social leader and political activist Rajeshbhai T. Soni was arrested by the cybercrime cell at four o’clock,” Gohil said.

“The post simply emphasised that the bravery of our soldiers should be credited only to them, and public funds should not be misused for publicity or political gains under the guise of Operation Sindoor,” he said.