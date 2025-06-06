Man accused of kidnapping, raping toddler killed in encounter by Lucknow police hours after committing crime
LUCKNOW: In a major crackdown, the Lucknow police tracked a rape accused, Deepak Verma, 24, and neutralised him in an encounter near the Sugarcane Institute in the Devi Kheda area on the outskirts of the state capital early Friday morning.
Deepak, who had allegedly raped a two-and-a-half-year-old girl under the Alambagh metro station just hours earlier, was gunned down after he opened fire on a police team that had zeroed in on him. He sustained two bullet injuries in the chest and later died during treatment.
The heinous crime occurred in the early hours of Friday when the accused allegedly kidnapped the toddler, who was sleeping with her parents under the Alambagh metro station. Gagging her mouth, he lifted her and carried her towards the lift area around 2:30 am, where he raped her.
After the girl fainted due to severe injuries, the accused, presuming her dead, fled the scene. A handicapped passerby later found the child lying unconscious and bleeding and alerted nearby residents and her parents.
Soon after the incident, a 3.55-second CCTV footage from the metro premises surfaced. It showed Deepak arriving on a white Honda Activa, pressing the lift button, and then crossing the road to pick up the girl. He is seen lifting her and taking her towards the lift where the assault took place.
Police said the footage suggested the accused had been monitoring the location and assessing the situation multiple times before striking.
The victim was initially taken to Lokbandhu Hospital but was later referred to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) due to the severity of her injuries. Doctors said her private parts were badly damaged, and she remained in critical condition. She underwent plastic surgery at the KGMU trauma centre.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Ashish Srivastava, confirmed that Deepak Verma was identified through his scooter’s registration number captured on CCTV. His phone location was traced to the Sugarcane Institute on VIP Road, about 5 km from the crime scene.
When police approached him on Friday morning, Deepak allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape. In retaliation, police shot him, and he later succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
The incident sparked widespread outrage, as it took place in the heart of the city, close to three police posts, including a pink booth just 300 meters from the crime scene. The fact that the attack occurred in a supposedly secure area raised serious questions about police patrolling and public safety.
Amid mounting public anger, the Lucknow Police formed five teams to track down the culprit. Within 24 hours, he was located and neutralised.
According to police sources, Deepak Verma, a resident of Duda Colony in Aishbagh, was the youngest of four siblings. He sold water illegally on trains and occasionally participated in religious tableaux during Jagrans. He had previously been jailed in a similar case along with two accomplices.
The scooter used in the crime had originally been gifted to Deepak Verma’s elder brother by their sister in Surat. Deepak later took control of the vehicle and was known to roam the streets at night.
Police sources said Verma had visited the Alambagh metro station area two to three times on the night of the assault. Once he was certain that the girl’s parents were asleep, he abducted her and raped her.
Following the assault, Verma reportedly wandered through nearby localities on the scooter for over two-and-a-half hours, appearing unconcerned and showing no signs of remorse.
Investigators also recovered several disturbing images from his phone, including photos of him dressed as an Aghori. Police believe this may indicate a troubling pattern in his personal behaviour and mental state.