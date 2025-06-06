MBBS first-year student dies by suicid in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: An MBBS first year student of a government medical college allegedly died by suicide in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The student identified as Shivansh Gupta jumped from the fourth floor of Hostel Number 4 of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur at around 12.30 pm.

He was rushed with severe wounds to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he died at around 2.30 pm.

His batchmates have told the police that Shivansh was in acute depression for around a fortnight, but didn’t share the actual problem with anyone.

A first year MBBS student, Shivansh hailed from Rewa district of MP and his father is employed in Gurugram.

Initial police investigations have led the police to Shivam’s mobile phone. The cops are analysing messages sent by him to friends before resorting to the extreme step.

The body was send for autopsy and the Jabalpur police are investigating what led him to take the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)