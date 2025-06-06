Rajasthan BJP govt has lost grip on state affairs with too many power centres: Sachin Pilot

JAIPUR: The BJP-led Rajasthan government has lost its grip on the administration with many power centres tugging at the reins, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said.

The former deputy chief minister of the state also praised the Army for its role in Operation Sindoor and paid tributes to those killed in the conflict.

"There is so much tension among them that it has lost its grip," he said on Thursday.

He also said the state government is not ready to hold elections for panchayats and other local bodies.

Pilot alleged that the delimitation of municipal bodies was being done arbitrarily, to suit the ruling party.

The former Rajasthan chief minister also commented on Operation Sindoor, already contentious with allegations of third-party mediations.

"The declaration of ceasefire between India and Pakistan by the President of America was unexpected," he said.

US President Donald Trump had repeatedly made claims that he had a role to play in the truce between India and Pakistan.

"The fact that the central government has not denied his statement is like confirming the statement," Pilot said.