TMC holds protest rally in Kolkata over BJP leaders' 'derogatory' remarks on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The remarks by BJP leaders, according to the TMC, came in response to Mamata Banerjee's sharp rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Alipurduar, where he had referred to Operation Sindoor, while targeting the TMC government.

Operation Sindoor was India's retaliatory strike on terror camps in Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP, however, countered the TMC's charges, pointing to a recent purported audio clip in which senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal is allegedly heard using abusive language during a phone conversation with a police officer.

PTI couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

"Who is TMC protesting against BJP leaders? Are they protesting against their very own Anubrata Mondal?" BJP MP Locket Chatterjee asked.

"Let them first clean their own house," she said.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul also took a dig at the TMC's women leaders, saying, "Before joining the protest rally, they should apologise to the wife and mother of inspector Liton Halder for the way Anubrata Mondal spoke to him."

Reacting to the controversy, Kolkata Mayor and state minister Firhad Hakim said, "What Anubrata did is wrong. We will never support that. He has publicly apologised and appeared before the police."

The TMC has maintained that Mondal's comments were not endorsed by the party and that he had already faced public and legal scrutiny for his actions.