Bihar police arrest fake Aadhar card racket helping Bangladeshi infiltrators

PATNA: Bihar police on Saturday arrested a key member of a racket involved in preparing fake Aadhar cards for Bangladeshi infiltrators to help them sneak into Indian territory. The racket was busted in Kishanganj district, and several high-tech materials used in creating fake Aadhar cards were seized.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manglesh Kumar raided a house in Malingaon village under Jiyapokhar police station limits and arrested one person, Asharful. However, two of his accomplices, identified as Jamal and Pankaj, managed to escape.

During the search of Asharful’s house, the police found an eye scanner, a printer, a finger scanner, fake seals, two mobile phones, several SIM cards from India and Nepal, Nepalese currency, and a four-wheeler bearing a West Bengal registration number. The presence of a vehicle registered in West Bengal has raised concerns among investigating officers.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kishanganj, Sagar Kumar, said the police began the investigation after receiving information about a well-organised racket operating from the district, which was involved in providing fake Aadhar cards and other documents to Bangladeshi infiltrators. A special team was formed for the investigation, he added.

SP Kumar said Asharful provided fake Aadhar cards and other documents that allowed Bangladeshi infiltrators to enter Indian territory by posing as Indian citizens. He added that these foreign nationals also used the documents to claim benefits under government schemes.

“We have also informed other investigating agencies about the racket. Interrogation of Asharful will throw more light on the racket. Police have registered a case against four members of the gang and raids are underway to arrest them at the earliest,” SP said, adding that the documents seized during the raid are being verified.

Police sources said several fake Aadhar cards and related documents were recovered from Asharful’s house. A police team has been sent to other districts to collect more information about the members of the inter-state racket, sources added.

SP Sagar Kumar said the arrest of Asharful would act as a deterrent to infiltration from Bangladesh. District police, in coordination with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), have launched an operation along the international border to prevent infiltration attempts.

At least five Bangladeshi nationals have already been arrested while trying to enter Indian territory either from Nepal or Bangladesh, according to police sources in Kishanganj district. Kishanganj, which lies close to the Bangladesh border, is considered sensitive from a security point of view.