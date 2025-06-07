BRICS Parliamentary Forum strongly condemns Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: The 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasília endorsed India’s call for a unified, zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. In a joint declaration, all 10 member nations unequivocally condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and pledged coordinated action to combat terror in all its forms.

Leading the Indian delegation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for urgent collective efforts to choke terror financing, strengthen intelligence-sharing, curb the misuse of emerging technologies, and enhance cross-border cooperation in investigations and judicial processes. His remarks echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm policy of zero tolerance and strong, proportionate responses to terrorism.

Birla presented India’s clear and strong role on various topics, especially global cooperation against terrorism, a just and balanced global order and democratic exchanges.

India’s position on counter-terrorism received widespread support and was prominently reflected in the final declaration. The forum acknowledged India’s leadership and emphasised that global peace and security require the active engagement of all BRICS member parliaments.

This year’s forum marked the first with the expanded BRICS membership, including India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. Delegations held intensive discussions on key global challenges, reaching consensus on responsible use of Artificial Intelligence, fair global trade, and enhanced inter-parliamentary cooperation.