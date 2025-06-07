Dog seen carrying dead newborn in its jaws in Madhya Pradesh hospital; probe underway

MHOW: In a disturbing incident, a stray dog was seen clutching a dead newborn in its jaws near the toilet of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday before a security guard managed to retrieve the body after shooing away the animal.

Authorities at the civil hospital in Mhow, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, and police have begun a probe into the antecedents of the newborn and the chain of events that followed.

"As per CCTV footage, the incident happened between 1:30 and 2am. A young girl was seen going into the toilet during this period. When we checked with staff, we found the 17-year-old girl had come here complaining of colic and had been admitted at 9pm on Friday. We suspect the girl gave birth to a child in the toilet," Mhow civil hospital in charge Dr HR Verma told PTI.