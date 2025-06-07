Navy to commission INS Arnala at Visakhapatnam dockyard on June 18

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy will commission the first of the 16 Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), INS Arnala, at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on June 18.

Eight more ASW-SWC warships are being constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi. The indigenous defence manufacturing augments the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the navy. The contract for the 16 craft was signed in April 2019.

The Indian Navy on Friday said, “The event marks the formal induction of the first of the sixteen ASW-SWC class ships into the Indian Navy. Designed and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Larsen

& Toubro (L&T) Shipbuilders, Arnala is a testament to the success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India) initiative in defence manufacturing.”

The induction ceremony will be presided over by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, and hosted by Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Teams in Kolkata and Kattupalli, Arnala was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8.