Navy to commission INS Arnala at Visakhapatnam dockyard on June 18

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy will commission the first of the 16 Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), INS Arnala, at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on June 18.
Eight more ASW-SWC warships are being constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi. The indigenous defence manufacturing augments the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the navy. The contract for the 16 craft was signed in April 2019.
The Indian Navy on Friday said, “The event marks the formal induction of the first of the sixteen ASW-SWC class ships into the Indian Navy. Designed and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Larsen
& Toubro (L&T) Shipbuilders, Arnala is a testament to the success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India) initiative in defence manufacturing.”
The induction ceremony will be presided over by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, and hosted by Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.
Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and the oversight of the Warship Overseeing Teams in Kolkata and Kattupalli, Arnala was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8.
Named after the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai, Maharashtra, the warship reflects India’s rich maritime heritage. Much like the fort, which stood resiliently against various threats, the ship is designed to have a formidable presence at sea. Its robust construction and advanced capabilities ensure that it can withstand the challenges of the maritime domain, safeguarding India’s waters from emerging threats.
The warship incorporates more than 80% indigenous content and integrates advanced systems from leading Indian defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL.
The project has engaged over 55 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), promoting domestic industry and generating related economic activity.
The Arnala class of ships will replace the in-service Abhay class ASW Corvettes of the Indian Navy and are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Mine Laying Operations.
This 77-metre-long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1490, a maximum speed of 25 knots and endurance of 1800 NM (around 3,300 kms) is the largest Indian Naval warship to be propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination.
The navy said Arnala’s commissioning “will mark a transformative moment in India’s naval capabilities, strengthening coastal defence and reaffiliate India’s position as a self-reliant maritime power in the strategically vital Indian Ocean Region”.