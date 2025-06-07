Rahul Gandhi has insulted voters of Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis on 2024 poll rigging claim

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "insulting" the people of Maharashtra and women voters after he alleged that the 2024 state assembly elections were rigged in the BJP's favour.

Fadnavis said the claims made by Gandhi amounted to his admission of the Congress's defeat in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and appealed to him to refrain from "falsely comforting" himself by lying.

In a post on X, Gandhi outlined the alleged electoral irregularities in a stepwise manner: fake voters are added, voter turnout is inflated, bogus voting is facilitated, and evidence is subsequently hidden.

"How to steal an election? Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy," Gandhi said while sharing an op-ed published in The Indian Express.