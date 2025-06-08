Rajasthan's Gurjars hold Mahapanchayat in Pilupura demanding reservation

JAIPUR: Gurjars in Rajasthan are once again in the path of agitation. A Mahapanchayat of the Gurjar community is being held today (June 8) at Bharatpur district’s Pilupura village, where the community has often held major protests in the past two decades.

In the Mahapanchayat being held near Hindaun-Bayana State Highway, various demands, including reservation for Gurjars, are being discussed under the leadership of Vijay Bainsla, President of Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti.

Vijay Bainsla is the son of the veteran Gurjar leader Col K S Bainsla who led community agitations till his death four years ago. The Gurjar community had given an ultimatum to the government till 1 pm on Sunday.

Crowds of people of the Gurjar community have started gathering in Pilupura-Karwadi aea of Bayana. National Convenor of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti Vijay Bainsla said, “We have got incomplete rights. We have to get them completely. This Maha Panchayat of the Gurjar community has been called in Pilupura for it.”

Vijay Bainsla said that the community will not hold any talks.

A letter of demands has been given to the government. The government will ask for a draft in the Mahapanchayat. Whatever message comes from the government will be discussed on the floor of the gathering, he said.

Vijay Bainsala said, “Now, we will not approach the government for talks. The government should send a letter with a competent IAS officer. If the letter is sent, it will be read out to the society during the Mahapanchayat. Followingly, whatever the society says on the spot will be decided.”