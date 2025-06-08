Woman posing as High Court lawyer busted in love-extortion scam in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A woman posing as a High Court advocate in Uttarakhand has been arrested for allegedly trapping a man in a love scam, marrying him, and then demanding a hefty sum of Rs 30 lakh under threat of murder.

Police registered an FIR based on the victim's complaint and arrested the accused, recovering Rs 50,000 in alleged blackmail money. Authorities revealed the woman reportedly has 18 previous First Information Reports (FIRs) against her in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for similar blackmail schemes.

Deepak Kakkad, a resident of Vasundhara Bhoorarani Road, filed a detailed complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra on June 5. He stated that on May 2, he received a WhatsApp call from a woman identifying herself as "Ankita Sharma," an advocate at the Nainital High Court. She claimed it was an accidental call meant for a client.

Kakkad revealed that Ankita then began engaging him in sweet talks via WhatsApp chats, gradually ensnaring him in a love trap. She also allegedly swindled Rs 5 lakh from him under the pretext of securing a steel grilling contract.