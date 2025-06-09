INTERVIEW | Congress can't claim credit for caste census: BJP spokesperson Dr Guru Prakash Paswan

Dr Guru Prakash Paswan, a prominent Dalit leader from Bihar, national spokesperson of the BJP, and one of the party's most articulate young voices, strongly criticised the Congress for attempting to take undue credit for caste enumerations.

"The Congress has neither the moral nor political right to claim credit for the caste census. Neither the Congress nor its allies in Bihar, such as the RJD, have ever genuinely prioritised proportional representation for Dalits, OBCs, or other marginalised communities in their political frameworks. These are parties that engage in politics purely for the sake of politics," he remarked.

Speaking to Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Dr Paswan stated, "The caste census is a natural extension of the empowerment agenda pursued by the NDA government under Prime Minister Modi. It is disingenuous of the Congress to now attempt to claim credit for this initiative, made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—Bharat's real champion of Dalits, poor people, and OBCs."