INTERVIEW | Congress can't claim credit for caste census: BJP spokesperson Dr Guru Prakash Paswan

Dr Guru Prakash Paswan, a prominent Dalit leader from Bihar, national spokesperson of the BJP, and one of the party's most articulate young voices, strongly criticised the Congress for attempting to take undue credit for caste enumerations.
"The Congress has neither the moral nor political right to claim credit for the caste census. Neither the Congress nor its allies in Bihar, such as the RJD, have ever genuinely prioritised proportional representation for Dalits, OBCs, or other marginalised communities in their political frameworks. These are parties that engage in politics purely for the sake of politics," he remarked.
Speaking to Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Dr Paswan stated, "The caste census is a natural extension of the empowerment agenda pursued by the NDA government under Prime Minister Modi. It is disingenuous of the Congress to now attempt to claim credit for this initiative, made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—Bharat's real champion of Dalits, poor people, and OBCs."
How do you view the Opposition's claims regarding the caste census, particularly as they now appear to be taking full credit for it following the Centre's announcement?
The Congress party's history of disrespecting Dalits is etched in bold letters in Indian political history. Their mistreatment of iconic figures like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram is well documented. Their duplicity is plain for all to see.
In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who himself hails from a backwards community, has consistently championed the cause of the marginalised. Under his leadership, India has seen the rise of the first woman tribal President, increased representation of Dalits, tribals, and OBCs in the cabinet, and numerous policies for their upliftment.
The Congress party has mobilised all its wings nationwide to inform the public of its efforts in pursuing the caste census, claiming it compelled the Modi government to act. How do you respond to this narrative?
The public knows how to distinguish between the real and the fake. Congress thrives on propaganda, while the BJP under PM Modi focuses on real empowerment of backward communities.
Our track record speaks for itself—every resolution made by the Modi government is followed through. Congress, on the other hand, has a history of saying one thing and doing another. We will take PM Modi's message directly to the people and let them see the truth.
Do you believe the Opposition will gain electoral mileage from the caste enumeration decision in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and other states?
The NDA government, led by PM Modi at the Centre and CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar, stands on strong ground. We are confident of a comprehensive victory in Bihar with the support and blessings of all communities. Our governance model in the state has delivered development, peace, and empowerment for everyone.
The people of Bihar clearly see that the Opposition's stance on caste enumeration is purely politically motivated. Parties like Congress and RJD, which have failed to provide proportional representation to Dalits even within their own organisations, are in no position to talk about justice or empowerment. Their agenda is political, not developmental.
Why did your government delay the decision on caste enumeration? Was it driven by concerns over losing support from OBC and Dalit communities, or were there other considerations?
There was no delay, at least none that I can recall. We fully back and support the policy decision made by the NDA government. It reflects our commitment to inclusive governance and data-driven policymaking.
Is the decision to include caste enumeration in the national decadal census linked to preparations for a future delimitation exercise?
This is a subject best left to the wisdom and discretion of the NDA government led by PM Modi. Any such linkage, if there is one, would be guided by constitutional principles and national interest.
Do you believe the findings of the caste enumeration will lead to positive and transformative impacts on policy formulation for development?
Absolutely. The data will be a valuable tool in designing and implementing targeted developmental policies. It will help reduce caste-based disparities, promote social cohesion, and ensure that the benefits of government initiatives reach every segment of society more effectively.
The BJP had previously opposed caste enumeration, citing concerns about exacerbating social divisions. However, the decision was made shortly after a meeting between the RSS Chief and Prime Minister Modi. Do you think the RSS played any role in this change of stance?
I am not privy to internal deliberations or private meetings, so I cannot comment on that. However, I can say with full confidence that both the RSS and BJP are firmly committed to the ideals of social harmony and national unity. Every step we take is aligned with these values.