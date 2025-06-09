Jharkhand plans staff reshuffle to balance student-teacher ratio in high schools

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government will rationalise posting of teachers in high schools considering discrepancies in teaching staff in urban and rural areas, officials said. Schools with a higher teacher-student ratio will lose some teachers, who will be shifted to schools in rural areas having less ratio.
School education and literacy department secretary Umashankar Singh has already given instructions to the deputy commissioners of all districts in this regard. “The decision was taken in the light of the fact that in many districts there were more teachers than the required,” an official said.
According to the sources in the education department, during the review meeting of the results of Jharkhand Autonomous Council (JAC) Class 10 Board exams, huge disparity was found in the ratio of teachers and students in rural and urban areas.
“There are many schools where twice or thrice number of teachers are posted for one child. To remove this irregularity, rationalisation of teachers is required,” the official said. “In addition to that, enrolment in some schools having negligible number of students appearing for board exams will be improved so that the number of students is increased there,” he said.
This year 777 schools have given 100 per cent result. Out of these 777 schools, 261 had given 100 per cent result in 2024. This year all the students in 51 schools have passed with first division.
Out of 51 schools, there are 21 where 100 per cent of the candidates studying in the year 2024 also passed with first division.
In 2024, 100 per cent children studying in 47 schools passed with first division, out of which 21 schools repeated their performance in the current year, while the remaining 26 schools could not maintain their performance. Twenty-three schools each in Hazaribagh and East Singhbhum are at the top, which produced 100 per cent results.