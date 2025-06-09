Jharkhand plans staff reshuffle to balance student-teacher ratio in high schools

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government will rationalise posting of teachers in high schools considering discrepancies in teaching staff in urban and rural areas, officials said. Schools with a higher teacher-student ratio will lose some teachers, who will be shifted to schools in rural areas having less ratio.

School education and literacy department secretary Umashankar Singh has already given instructions to the deputy commissioners of all districts in this regard. “The decision was taken in the light of the fact that in many districts there were more teachers than the required,” an official said.

According to the sources in the education department, during the review meeting of the results of Jharkhand Autonomous Council (JAC) Class 10 Board exams, huge disparity was found in the ratio of teachers and students in rural and urban areas.