Manish Sisodia skips ACB summons in corruption case linked to classroom construction

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia skipped the questioning by the Delhi government's ACB in connection with a case of alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms in government schools that was to be held on Monday, official sources said.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had summoned AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and former PWD minister Satyendar Jain for questioning.

While Jain appeared before ACB on Friday, Sisodia was supposed to appear on Monday. Jain was questioned for over five hours by the ACB.

"Manish Sisodia's counsel informed us that he won't be able to come today. He will be called again," an ACB source said.

According to AAP sources, Sisodia had a pre-planned engagement and was not able to appear before the ACB. His lawyer has sent a reply to the ACB, party sources said.

The summons came after the ACB registered an FIR in the matter on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.