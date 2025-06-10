Maharashtra government hikes liquor taxes to raise ₹14,000 crore in annual revenue

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday approved a significant increase in excise duty on liquor, aiming to boost revenue by approximately ₹14,000 crore per year .

The state cabinet approved the Excise Department’s recommendations after a secretary-level study group reviewed best practices from other states. The group proposed measures to expand liquor production, streamline licensing, and enhance excise duty and tax collection.

Key decisions approved by the cabinet

Excise duty increases:

Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) up to ₹260 per bulk litre will now be taxed at 4.5× the declared production cost, up from the previous 3×.

Country liquor duty has increased from ₹180 to ₹205 per proof litre.

New Maharashtra-Made Liquor (MML):

A new category of grain-based foreign liquor, to be produced exclusively by Maharashtra distillers. Manufacturers must register their MML brands separately.

Revised minimum retail prices for 180 ml bottles:

Country liquor: ₹80

MML: ₹148

IMFL: ₹205

Premium foreign liquor: ₹360

Licensing amendments:

Sealed foreign liquor shops (FL-2) operating under lease agreements will incur a 15% increase in annual license fees.

Hotel/restaurant licenses (FL-3) on the same basis will face a 10% fee hike

Strengthening the excise department: