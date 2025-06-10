Maharashtra government hikes liquor taxes to raise ₹14,000 crore in annual revenue

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday approved a significant increase in excise duty on liquor, aiming to boost revenue by approximately ₹14,000 crore per year .
The state cabinet approved the Excise Department’s recommendations after a secretary-level study group reviewed best practices from other states. The group proposed measures to expand liquor production, streamline licensing, and enhance excise duty and tax collection.
Key decisions approved by the cabinet
Excise duty increases:
Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) up to ₹260 per bulk litre will now be taxed at 4.5× the declared production cost, up from the previous 3×.
Country liquor duty has increased from ₹180 to ₹205 per proof litre.
New Maharashtra-Made Liquor (MML):
A new category of grain-based foreign liquor, to be produced exclusively by Maharashtra distillers. Manufacturers must register their MML brands separately.
Revised minimum retail prices for 180 ml bottles:
Country liquor: ₹80
MML: ₹148
IMFL: ₹205
Premium foreign liquor: ₹360
Licensing amendments:
Sealed foreign liquor shops (FL-2) operating under lease agreements will incur a 15% increase in annual license fees.
Hotel/restaurant licenses (FL-3) on the same basis will face a 10% fee hike
Strengthening the excise department:
An AI-enabled integrated control room will monitor distilleries, bottling units, wholesalers, and other operations.
A new divisional office dedicated to Mumbai (city and suburbs) will be established, along with six additional superintendent offices in Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Ahilyanagar.
Recruitment of 1,223 new staff: 744 regular and 479 supervisory positions.