Two killed, two injured after goods train runs over them in Chhattisgarh's Balod

BALOD: Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after being run over by a goods train while they were resting on the railway tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the wee hours between Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations Dallirajhra-Durg rail route, an official here said.

As per preliminary information, nearly 11 labourers, including the victims, were heading towards Kusumkasa on foot on the railway tracks.

Five of them sat on the tracks to rest and at that time a goods train arrived there, the official said.

While one of them shouted to alert the other persons and managed to escape, four others were hit by the train, he said.

Two of the four died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Dillu Rai (19) and Krishna (20), while the injured have been identified as Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran, all labourers and natives of Jharkhand, the official said.

The injured persons were shifted to the district hospital, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding further investigation was on into the incident.