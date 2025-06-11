Eight killed, several injured in separate incidents as wedding parties meet with accidents in Rajasthan

JAIPUR/JAISALMER: Eight people were killed and several others injured, including a newly-wed groom and a bride, in two separate incidents, after vehicles carrying wedding parties met with accidents in Rajasthan.

In the first incident in Jaipur, five people were killed and eight others seriously injured when a multi-utility vehicle carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a truck on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway near Bhatkabas village early Wednesday.

Among the deceased was the bride, 18-year-old Bharati from Mandoli village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol. The others who died on the spot were Jeetu (33), Subhash (28), and Ravi Kumar (17). The identity of one more victim is being confirmed. The groom, Vikram Meena (25) from Udaipurwati, was critically injured.

The impact of the collision completely mangled the wedding vehicle, trapping the other occupants. Police and rescue teams carried out an intense operation to extricate the victims. The wedding party was travelling from Shahdol to Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu when the accident occurred, leading to a major traffic disruption on the highway.