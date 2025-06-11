Gehlot, Sachin Pilot share stage at Rajesh Pilot's memorial as rift rumours scorched

JAIPUR: On the 25th death anniversary of former Union Minister and popular leader Rajesh Pilot, a special tribute meeting was held on Wednesday at Bhandana village in Rajasthan’s Dausa district. Besides the outpouring of sentiments and tributes, the memorial gathering saw his son Sachin Pilot and former CM Ashok Gehlot together at a function after a long time.

The Gehlot-Pilot rivalry has been one of the most prominent features of Rajasthan politics in recent times and has haunted the Congress for the past 10 years.

In a major twist at the Rajesh Pilot program, however, Gehlot surprisingly and completely denied the media reports of his rift with Sachin Pilot and said “when were I and Pilot separate? We were never far from each other. We have always shared a bond of love and affection."

During this brief media interaction, Ashok Gehlot also recalled that “Rajesh Pilot and I worked together for 18 years. He left suddenly, it still hurts. He had affection for the poor, for the common people. There is so much enthusiasm among the people; today the elderly have also come, the youth have also come. Those who worked with him, they also came and those who have heard about him, they have also come.”