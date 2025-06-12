PIB Research Wing launches WhatsApp channel to share in-depth updates on government initiatives

NEW DELHI: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked 11 years of governance at the Centre, the Research Wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday took a significant step by launching a WhatsApp channel to provide regular updates on important government initiatives, schemes, policies, and developmental milestones.

Till now, the Wing has been working behind the scenes to ensure the public has access to accurate and timely information.

Officials privy to the matter said the channel would serve as a valuable resource for understanding the progress and direction of various government programmes and policies.

"Your trusted source for well-researched and evidence-based insights into India’s development journey. Receive regular updates on significant government schemes, policies, and developmental milestones," read a post of PIB on 'X'.