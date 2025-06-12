PIB Research Wing launches WhatsApp channel to share in-depth updates on government initiatives

NEW DELHI: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked 11 years of governance at the Centre, the Research Wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday took a significant step by launching a WhatsApp channel to provide regular updates on important government initiatives, schemes, policies, and developmental milestones.
Till now, the Wing has been working behind the scenes to ensure the public has access to accurate and timely information.
Officials privy to the matter said the channel would serve as a valuable resource for understanding the progress and direction of various government programmes and policies.
"Your trusted source for well-researched and evidence-based insights into India’s development journey. Receive regular updates on significant government schemes, policies, and developmental milestones," read a post of PIB on 'X'.
The Research Wing was set up in October 2021 to generate fact-based, well-researched content on government initiatives to strengthen the dissemination of information through PIB and other official channels to the media and the public.
The Wing has created nearly 450 documents in the form of explainers, factsheets, FAQs, and features since its inception, which have gained strong traction across various media platforms.
On Wednesday, at least 11 backgrounders on developments in sectors including Culture, Railways, Environment, Farmer Welfare, and Women Empowerment were shared.
"From record-breaking growth to inclusive reforms, India’s transformation over the last 11 years has been nothing short of phenomenal. Dive into these documents that highlight how various sectors have evolved, driven by innovation, resilience, and collective spirit," read the update posted in the channel.