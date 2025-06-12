Tejashwi Yadav to hold one-on-one meeting with coalition leaders ahead of Bihar assembly elections

PATNA: Leader of Opposition INDIA bloc’s coordination committee Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, will hold a one-to-one meeting with top leaders of six coalition partners to sort out the contentious issue of seat-distribution for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

The seat-sharing talks among constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc will be held in the next round of the meeting of the coordination committee. The date of the fifth round of meeting of coordination committee of the Opposition will be announced later.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who chaired the fourth round of meeting of the INDIA bloc in Patna on Thursday, later told media persons that everything was discussed in detail and each committee has been given a specific task for the coming assembly elections.

He revealed that issues like a common election manifesto, integrated election campaign and better coordination among workers at grassroots level were discussed at length at the coordination committee held on Thursday.