Campaigns launched in Nov ’22 inflict heavy damage on Maoists in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a breakthrough for anti-Maoist operations in Jharkhand, a total of 19 Naxal operatives were gunned down in 2025 till June 10, compared to the 18 and 14 insurgents killed in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
The year 2019 remains the most successful year against the ‘red rebels’ in Jharkhand forests, with 31 Maoists gunned down by the police force.
According to police data, 155 police encounters took place in the past five years, during which as many as 114 Maoists were neutralised.
According to officials, aggressive crackdown by state police, especially the elimination of most-wanted Maoist leaders in encounters, has led to an internal rift and sparked fear in the Maoist organisations.
The latest crackdown in April this year, killing eight Naxal operatives, including Vivek, a Central Committee member of CPI (Maoist) carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, in Lugu Pahar area of Bokaro, created panic among the Maoist cadre, officials asserted. This was the first instance that a Maoist with a reward of such magnitude was killed in an exchange of fire.
Sources said the continuous police crackdown has spread panic among Naxalites, especially after recent encounters in areas like Bokaro, Latehar and Palamu. There are also reports that many among the Maoist folds are considering to surrender before cops and return to the mainstream.
Notably, Maoists are now restricted only to Saranda jungles in Jharkhand. According to an estimate, around 90 Maoists are said to be hiding in Saranda jungles, where they have planted thousands of IEDs, making it nearly inaccessible.