Campaigns launched in Nov ’22 inflict heavy damage on Maoists in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a breakthrough for anti-Maoist operations in Jharkhand, a total of 19 Naxal operatives were gunned down in 2025 till June 10, compared to the 18 and 14 insurgents killed in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

The year 2019 remains the most successful year against the ‘red rebels’ in Jharkhand forests, with 31 Maoists gunned down by the police force.

According to police data, 155 police encounters took place in the past five years, during which as many as 114 Maoists were neutralised.

According to officials, aggressive crackdown by state police, especially the elimination of most-wanted Maoist leaders in encounters, has led to an internal rift and sparked fear in the Maoist organisations.