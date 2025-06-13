One last Eid before his final departure: Family mourns Irfan Sheikh's death in Ahmedabad plane crash

MUMBAI: Irfan Sheikh, a resident of Saint Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, was one of the crew members who lost his life in the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad.

Nine of the 12 crew members on board, including pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwa were from Maharashtra

The 22-year-old Irfan had come to his native place in Pune to celebrate Bakrid which turned out to be his last Eid with his family members. Before his London flight took off, Irfan phoned his mother and spoke with her and assured her that he would soon come back and spend time with his family members.

Irfan's father, Salim Sheikh runs a shop, his mother is a homemaker and his elder brother works in a software firm.

Irfan was a nature lover and used to go trekking. He is remembered as a dedicated professional and a warm-hearted individual. “Air India was his dream job, and that turned out to be his last job,” said one of his relatives, adding Irfan had big dreams and was determined to excel in the field. But now, all those dreams have been shattered.