Security forces storm Maoist stronghold in Pachama Dadar, foil key annual meeting in MP

BHOPAL: Back in the late 1990s, two trucks loaded with explosives were looted by armed Maoist cadres in the dense Pachama Dadar forests of southeastern Balaghat district.

Nearly three decades later, a prolonged but successful cordon and search operation by anti-Maoist security forces in the same forest on Saturday and Sunday has led to the elimination of four outlaws and the recovery of a truck filled with arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators and other belongings.

An intensive and ongoing operation by the anti-Maoist establishment, comprising the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), particularly its COBRA teams, the state police’s Hawk Force, and teams from the Balaghat and Mandla district police, resulted in two back-to-back encounters on Saturday.

The encounters led to the killing of four armed Maoist cadres, including three women, now identified as Suman (Darrekhasa Area Committee), Rita (Tanda Area Committee), Ravi and Imla alias Tulsi (both from the Malajkhand Area Committee). All four carried rewards of Rs 14 lakh each.

Among them, Ravi was a key member of the Kanha Bhoramdeo Divisional Committee, a Maoist administrative unit established by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) to expand their presence in the forested areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.