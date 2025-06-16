Jamshedpur youth selling mobile covers cracks NEET with 549 marks

RANCHI: 20-year-old Rohit Kumar from Jamshedpur, who sold mobile phone covers from a roadside cart, has cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), securing 549 marks. With an All India Rank of 12,484, he now hopes to secure admission to a government medical college in Jharkhand.
Kumar shared that his father once worked in a vegetable market, and he now runs a small shop alongside his elder brother to support their family. He began his education at a government school before moving to a private institution with a modest fee of Rs 800. Following Class 10, the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to take up work at a medical store an experience that sparked his interest in medicine.
Initially unaware of NEET, Rohit chose Physics, Chemistry and Biology in Class 11 and managed to top his board exams despite juggling work and studies. He would sell mobile covers by day and study late into the night, often staying up until 3 AM, before starting again at 7 AM the next morning.
“Though I was confident I would clear NEET, I never imagined I’d score this well. I studied till noon, then went to the shop from 12 to around 4 PM, returned home and continued studying till midnight,” he said. He credited his success to the unwavering support of his brother and the free coaching provided by Physics Wallah.
“On average, we earned around Rs 500 a day from selling mobile covers to support our family. Physics Wallah didn’t charge me anything for coaching I was given a free batch based on my performance in the second attempt,” Kumar added. He also attended free YouTube sessions offered by the coaching platform.
Kumar stressed the importance of sticking to the NCERT syllabus, practising thoroughly, and revising regularly. “One should focus on NCERT books and follow the syllabus strictly. Practice and revision are the key,” he advised.
In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Physics Wallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey visited Rohit at his cart to personally congratulate him. The video, shared by the platform, shows Pandey embracing Rohit and acknowledging his hard work and dedication. Rohit was part of the 'Ummeed' batch a free coaching programme offered by Physics Wallah for NEET 2025 aspirants.
“After meeting Rohit, it's evident that for children like him, studying isn’t a choice it's a necessity. It’s truly a pleasure to meet such inspiring individuals,” said Pandey.