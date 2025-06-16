Jamshedpur youth selling mobile covers cracks NEET with 549 marks

“On average, we earned around Rs 500 a day from selling mobile covers to support our family. Physics Wallah didn’t charge me anything for coaching I was given a free batch based on my performance in the second attempt,” Kumar added. He also attended free YouTube sessions offered by the coaching platform.

Kumar stressed the importance of sticking to the NCERT syllabus, practising thoroughly, and revising regularly. “One should focus on NCERT books and follow the syllabus strictly. Practice and revision are the key,” he advised.

In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Physics Wallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey visited Rohit at his cart to personally congratulate him. The video, shared by the platform, shows Pandey embracing Rohit and acknowledging his hard work and dedication. Rohit was part of the 'Ummeed' batch a free coaching programme offered by Physics Wallah for NEET 2025 aspirants.

“After meeting Rohit, it's evident that for children like him, studying isn’t a choice it's a necessity. It’s truly a pleasure to meet such inspiring individuals,” said Pandey.