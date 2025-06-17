Maharashtra doubles pension for Emergency-era detainees, extends benefits to spouses

The BJP-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved a cabinet decision to increase monthly pensions for individuals jailed during the Emergency period (1975–77).

Under the revised scheme, those who were imprisoned for less than a month will now receive Rs 10,000 per month, up from Rs 5,000. Those jailed for more than a month will get Rs 20,000 monthly, compared to the earlier Rs 10,000.

The government also amended the scheme to allow the surviving spouse of a deceased beneficiary to receive 50% of the pension.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the move aims to “honour and glorify” those who fought for democracy during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi between June 25, 1975 and March 31, 1977.

As per the cabinet note, surviving spouses will have to apply afresh to their respective district collectors. If the beneficiary passed away before January 2, 2018, the spouse can still apply with an affidavit. A 90-day window will be provided from the date of the official announcement for such applications.

The earlier age requirement of being at least 18 at the time of arrest has been scrapped, making more people eligible for the scheme.

The respective district collectors will verify the names and addresses of eligible beneficiaries and ensure the pension amount is credited directly to their bank accounts.

There are 3,782 recognized Emergency detainees in Maharashtra. The government has sanctioned Rs 28 crore to cover their pensions for the period from April 2025 to January 2026. A total of Rs 55 crore had been approved for the scheme, with this amount forming the first release.

The scheme, originally launched in January 2018 by the then Fadnavis-led government, had been scrapped in 2020 by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, citing financial constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With Fadnavis back in power, the scheme has now been reinstated.