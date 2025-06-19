Farmers protesting against borewell project near Siliserh Lake stopped from entering Alwar city

JAIPUR: Tension flared in Alwar as hundreds of farmers protesting a government boring project near Siliserh Lake were stopped by police while attempting to enter the city with a 500-tractor convoy on Wednesday.

For the past 20 days, farmers have been staging a sit-in protest on the outskirts of the city, opposing the government’s move to construct 30 borewells around the Siliserh Lake.

Ultimately, the protest escalated as the convoy attempted to enter the city. In response, the administration set up barricades at key locations and deployed a heavy police force to maintain law and order.

Farmer leaders have declared they are willing to face arrest if necessary. “If 35 borings are installed, the lake will dry up completely. This Silisreh Lake is a tourist spot. They want to destroy it, there is water at 200 feet here. By boring at 1000 feet, they will dry up the farmers' land. Neither will there be farming nor milk. " Bhupat Baliyan, one of the protesting farmers, said.

The borewell project, aimed at improving Alwar city’s water supply, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on May 20. The state government has already approved the budget and begun groundwork.

However, locals from the Siliserh region argue that the boring will significantly lower groundwater levels, leaving their agricultural land dry and unfit for cultivation.