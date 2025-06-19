Mining engineer held from Jharkhand in KYC fraud

NEW DELHI: The police on Wednesday arrested a mining engineer from Jharkhand who allegedly impersonated a bank official and duped people on the pretext of KYC verification after illegally gaining access to the victims’ mobile devices. They recovered many high-end Apple devices purchased with the cheated amount from the accused.

According to the police, a cyber fraud module operated by the accused involved impersonation of bank officials. The fraudsters would contact people under the pretext of KYC verification. In one such incident, a Delhi-based complainant was duped by Ajay Kumar Mandal, who gained access to her mobile device using a remote access application.

After obtaining access, the accused transferred Rs 8.10 lakh from the victim’s account. He purchased seven high-end Apple iPhones and a MacBook online using that money, often by redeeming digital vouchers to evade detection, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.