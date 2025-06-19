Rahul Gandhi begins new chapter with Griha Pravesh at Sunehri Bagh bungalow on 55th birthday

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s 55th birthday on Thursday, a Griha Pravesh Puja was held at bungalow number 5 on Sunehri Bagh Road.

The Type VIII sprawling bungalow was formally allotted to the Congress leader in August last year. With the ritual, Rahul has begun the process of shifting to the new residence.

According to party sources, the shifting will be completed soon, before the Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on July 21.

“Griha Pravesh Puja was a private affair… As per the rituals, the family has to spend the night in the house on the day of the Puja. It means the occupant has moved into the new house. Movement of his belongings may take some time,” said a party functionary.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is an MP from Wayanad, is currently out of the country, sources added.