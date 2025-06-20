Ahmedabad Diary | Government aid yet to reach Air India crash victims

After 241 of the 242 passengers onboard the AI171, en route to the London Gatwick, and the entire crew perished in the Ahmedabad air tragedy, compensation has begun trickling in. The Tata Group pledged Rs 1 crore per bereaved family, while Air India announced Rs 25 lakh each. Several others also died at the crash site. However, neither the Centre, nor Gujarat government has offered any relief so far. Slamming the silence, Congress leader Amit Chavda demanded both governments jointly grant Rs 1 crore per bereaved family, stressing that empathy must guide action in times of tragedy.

BJP, AAP candidates fail to cast votes in bypoll

Polling was held on Thursday for the Visavadar by-election, with BJP’s Kirit Patel, Congress’ Nitin Ranpariya, and AAP’s Gopal Italia in the fray. Ironically, only Congress candidate Ranpariya cast his own vote at the Bhesan BRC Bhavan on Thursday morning. BJP’s Patel and AAP’s Italia were unable to do so, as Patel is registered in Junagadh and Italia in Surat. Their absence from the Visavadar voter list barred them from supporting their own names on the ballot. As the poliing day draws to a close, focus now shifts to the turnout, and the symbolic weight of the missing votes.