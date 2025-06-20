Veteran journalist in Iran from Lucknow providentially 'escapes' an attack; many families in the city fear for stranded ones

LUCKNOW: With Israel intensifying missile strikes on Iran amid escalating tensions, families in Lucknow are having sleepless nights, fearing for their loved ones stranded in the war-hit nation.

Recently, a veteran journalist, Raavish Zaidi, had a providential escape when an Israeli missile struck his news channel’s headquarters -- just 20 seconds after he stepped out of the building.

Sharing his agony, Raavish Zaidi’s father, Amir Abbas Zaidi said his son could not attend his mother’s last rites as she passed away just six days back in Lucknow.

“He is currently reporting from a war zone. Raavish has been in Iran for the last 15 years working as a TV journalist for the government news channel. Due to the ongoing conflict between Iran ad Israel, he could not come home,” says the worried father.

“I was continuously calling my son to inform him about his mother's demise, but the call wasn't connecting. Late in the evening, I somehow managed to speak to one of his friends. I was told that Israel had launched a missile attack on his news channel's office in Iran," said Zaidi.

"The entire office was destroyed. The anchor had to leave the live show and run away. After hearing this, I was very anxious. However, later I was told that my son is safe. The next day, when I spoke to him, he told me that he had left the office just 20 seconds before the attack,” Zaidi added.

Raavish Zaidi, currently working with the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), survived a missile attack that struck his office in Iran during a live telecast.

The anchor presenting the news was seen fleeing mid-broadcast, and the footage quickly went viral across social media platforms.