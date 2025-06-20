Veteran journalist in Iran from Lucknow providentially 'escapes' an attack; many families in the city fear for stranded ones

LUCKNOW: With Israel intensifying missile strikes on Iran amid escalating tensions, families in Lucknow are having sleepless nights, fearing for their loved ones stranded in the war-hit nation.
Recently, a veteran journalist, Raavish Zaidi, had a providential escape when an Israeli missile struck his news channel’s headquarters -- just 20 seconds after he stepped out of the building.
Sharing his agony, Raavish Zaidi’s father, Amir Abbas Zaidi said his son could not attend his mother’s last rites as she passed away just six days back in Lucknow.
“He is currently reporting from a war zone. Raavish has been in Iran for the last 15 years working as a TV journalist for the government news channel. Due to the ongoing conflict between Iran ad Israel, he could not come home,” says the worried father.
“I was continuously calling my son to inform him about his mother's demise, but the call wasn't connecting. Late in the evening, I somehow managed to speak to one of his friends. I was told that Israel had launched a missile attack on his news channel's office in Iran," said Zaidi.
"The entire office was destroyed. The anchor had to leave the live show and run away. After hearing this, I was very anxious. However, later I was told that my son is safe. The next day, when I spoke to him, he told me that he had left the office just 20 seconds before the attack,” Zaidi added.
Raavish Zaidi, currently working with the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), survived a missile attack that struck his office in Iran during a live telecast.
The anchor presenting the news was seen fleeing mid-broadcast, and the footage quickly went viral across social media platforms.
Amir Abbas Zaidi, a retired cop who served in the UP police force for four decades and hung his boots in 2008, had to perform his wife’s last rites alone.
Raavish completed his studies in Iran before beginning his career with the state-run IRINN.
“I have always taught my children to be fearless. But for Ravish, I am extremely worried. If he had died in the attack, as per our religious beliefs, he would have been a martyr. But no father wants to lose his child,” shared Amir Abbas Zaidi.
The war has come at a time when Zaidis are still recovering from a recent tragedy.
“About six months ago, Raavish’s wife passed away,” Amir Abbas revealed.
Similarly, Raza Abbas from the Chowk area of old Lucknow said his daughter Fauzia is also stuck in Iran with her husband, mother-in-law, and children.
“They had gone for pilgrimage. Their return ticket was for June 18, but the flight was cancelled,” he said in a choked voice.
“When they were in Iraq earlier, communication was easier. But now, network issues are making even brief calls difficult,” says Raza Abbas.
Raza Abbas further explains that his daughter is unwell and on medication.
“Her mother-in-law has arthritis. The children are frightened by constant sounds of explosions. Most of their time is spent confined to the hotel,” he added.
The family is pleading with the Indian government for help.
“Every time there’s news of a fresh attack on Iran, we become restless here. We request the Modi government to bring our children and families back safely,” he added.
Syed Hasan Mehndi, another resident, said his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren are among 60 people from Lucknow stuck in Iran.
“No one anticipated the situation would deteriorate like this. All of them want to return immediately. Just like Indian students were rescued from Ukraine, we are demanding a similar airlift operation now,” he said.
Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas confirmed that he was approached by several families in Lucknow whose relatives were stranded in Iran.
"We’re staying in touch with people through video calls and trying to provide the moral support,” he said.
He noted that many families had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage during this season, a traditionally busy time.
“Unfortunately, war broke out, and now thousands are stuck. The situation is deteriorating. People are running out of essentials,” the Maulana stated.
One of the biggest challenges now is accommodation.
“The hotel booking periods have ended, and people are being asked to check out. Many had carried limited money and medicines, which are nearly exhausted,” Maulana Saif Abbas explained.