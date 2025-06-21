Air India crash: 247 DNA matches confirmed, 232 bodies handed over as victim identification nears completion

AHMEDABAD: In a tragic catastrophe that shook the nation, an Air India flight en route to London crashed in Ahmedabad on the afternoon of 12 June, killing 241 out of the 242 passengers and crew members on board.

Miraculously, one person survived the deadly incident. The horror extended beyond the aircraft, as students dining in the mess hall of Atulyam Hostel and several passers-by near the crash site also lost their lives.

As rescue operations concluded, the focus swiftly shifted to the grim task of identifying the victims. By 6 PM on 21 June, DNA matches had been confirmed for 247 deceased individuals, according to officials at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.