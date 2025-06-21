Air India crash: 247 DNA matches confirmed, 232 bodies handed over as victim identification nears completion

AHMEDABAD: In a tragic catastrophe that shook the nation, an Air India flight en route to London crashed in Ahmedabad on the afternoon of 12 June, killing 241 out of the 242 passengers and crew members on board.
Miraculously, one person survived the deadly incident. The horror extended beyond the aircraft, as students dining in the mess hall of Atulyam Hostel and several passers-by near the crash site also lost their lives.
As rescue operations concluded, the focus swiftly shifted to the grim task of identifying the victims. By 6 PM on 21 June, DNA matches had been confirmed for 247 deceased individuals, according to officials at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.
Among them, 232 bodies have already been handed over to their families, 23 sent via air transport, while 209 were taken to hometowns by ambulance.
The Civil Superintendent confirmed that of the remaining 15 bodies, three families are awaiting DNA confirmation for additional relatives, while the remaining 12 have chosen to collect the bodies at a later time as per their schedule. This logistical coordination continues amidst grief and high emotional tension.
In terms of nationality, the victims include 52 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian, and 12 individuals who were not passengers but perished on the ground. This highlights the broader impact of the disaster, which extended beyond the manifest.
Since the day of the crash, authorities have been working tirelessly on a war footing to retrieve the remains, collect DNA samples, and match them with relatives to ensure dignified handovers. Civil Hospital officials remain hopeful that the process will be completed in the coming days, bringing closure to dozens of waiting families.