Credit-based evaluation system to assess students' Yoga performance to be introduced in Haryana govt schools: CM Nayab Singh Saini

CHANDIAGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced in a State-level event that a credit-based evaluation system for assessing students’ Yoga performance will be introduced in all government schools in Haryana.

Uniform Yoga curriculum will soon be implemented in all universities and colleges across the State.

"Besides, a five-minute 'Yoga Break' will be introduced in all government offices," Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced.

On the 11th International Yoga Day, over one lakh people gathered at the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra for the State-level event, and nearly 20 lakh participants joined the yoga sessions held across 22 districts and 121 blocks of the State.

Addressing a State-level function, CM Nayab Singh Saini also announced that a 'Yoga Writer Incentive Scheme' will be launched to promote Yoga research in universities, with outstanding authors to be honoured annually.

Additionally, 100 new 'Yoga evam Vyayamshalas' will be established this financial year.

Currently, there are 883 Vyayamshalas already operating in the State. An international meditation hall will also be built at Shri Krishna AYUSH University in Kurukshetra.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that Yoga and naturopathy subjects will be recognised under the AYUSH, starting this year, with government registration of practitioners also commencing.

Saini also announced that experienced coaches will be appointed to strengthen Yoga as a sport at the national level and to train athletes for international competitions.

Recruitment for 40 Yoga instructors in the sports department will begin shortly.